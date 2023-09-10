Iran ready to prevent geopolitical change in region: Raisi

The president made the remarks in a phone conversation on Saturday with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

He voiced Tehran’s opposition to any regional tensions or any change in the historical borders of the region.

President Raisi also said that Iran supports the territorial integrity of all the regional countries and believes that regional issues have to be solved through dialogue.

Iran is ready to play its role in finding a settlement to regional issues through diplomatic negotiations, the president said.

He added that Iran seeks to give a boost to economic and trade ties with Armenia and expedite the agreements in place between the two neighboring countries.

The Armenian prime minister, for his part, briefed the Iranian president on the latest developments in the South Caucasus, reiterating Iran’s positive role in the establishment of peace, stability, and security in the region.

Pashinyan also hailed Iran’s stances towards the ongoing developments in the Caucasus region.

He urged the need for further accelerating the agreements reached between Iran and Armenia in his earlier visit to Tehran.