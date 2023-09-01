Iran to stand by Syria until final victory over terrorism: FM

Amirabdollahian met and held talks with Syrian President Bashar Assad on Thursday in Damascus, where he arrived on Wednesday at the head of an Iranian delegation.

Pointing to the talks with the prime minister and the foreign minister of Syria on Wednesday, Amirabdollahian said that they discussed the process of implementing the agreements between the two countries reached during the Iranian president's visit to Damascus and emphasized that the agreements made between the two countries, including the documents signed during the President's visit to Damascus should be carefully followed up on and implemented.

The Syrian government, nation, and army emerged victorious from a global terrorism war against them and now Syria is in its best condition, Amirabdollahian said, expressing pleasure that today the region and the world realize Syria's real power.

The top Iranian diplomat noted that as the Islamic Republic of Iran stood alongside Syria during the hard time of the campaign against terrorism, it will continue the same approach in the new era.

Describing Iran-Saudi Arabia ties as on the way to progress and in the interest of both countries and the entire region, he expressed happiness with the resumption of Syria's presence in the Arab League and the strengthening of Syrian-Arab relations.

At the beginning of the meeting, Bashar Assad congratulated the Iranian government and people on the recent accession to the BRICS group, adding, "This shows that the world is changing and what you and I stood for was right."

Considering the US strategy in the region to be in line with securing its interests and aimed at creating and provoking crisis and tension between the countries and nations of the region, including stirring rows between Shia and Sunni or Iran and Arabs, Assad welcomed Iran's initiative to strengthen ties with the Arab countries of the region as a great strategic measure.

In the meeting, the political process of the developments in Syria, the Astana process, the relations between Syria and the Arab League, the developments in Palestine, and some other issues in the region were discussed.