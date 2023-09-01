Coalition of emerging global powers oppose unilateralism: Raisi

President Raisi made the remarks in a meeting with Sunni scholars in Tehran on Thursday.

He said that the solidarity in the Islamic Ummah and society is the biggest obstacle against arrogance and domination.

Pointing to the recent holy Quran desecration in Western countries, he underlined that insulting the holy Quran is insulting to human beings, freedom of speech, and all Abrahamic religions that follow to weaken the Islamic Ummah.

Iran has no conflict with its neighboring countries in the region as Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has emphasized, Raisi said, adding that Iran's fundamental policy is standing against the US and the Zionist regime.