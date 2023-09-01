3 Iranian prisoners in Qatar released: Envoy

"Through the efforts of my colleagues at the embassy, three fellow citizens who had been detained in Qatar were released and they will return to our country in the coming days,” Hamidreza Dehghani announced on social media.

Those arrested for mistakenly entering Qatari waters will return to Iran in the coming days, he added.

Dehghani also emphasized that the Iranian embassy makes continuous efforts to release more prisoners.

Earlier, two Iranian nationals detained in Qatar for working in the country without a proper work permit had been released and returned to the Islamic Republic.