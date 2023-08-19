Raisi lauds IRGC’s role in safeguarding region

Addressing a meeting with a group of IRGC commanders, President Ebrahim Raisi said that, unlike the terrifying presence of foreign forces, the IRGC presence in the region is a source of hope and security for the regional nations.

If the IRGC was not present in the region and if it were not for its IRGC in creating integration and convergence between the popular forces in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan and standing against Daesh created by the Americans, Takfiri terrorism would take the control of Europe today, he said.

He described spiritual and social capital as two valuable treasures of the IRGC, saying: Today, the IRGC is the shelter of the people, without ethnic, racial and religious classifications, and the presence of the IRGC, has always been a comfort to the people not only in insecurity, but also in natural disasters.