Iranian Labour News Agency

| 12:14   
FA العربیه
News code : ۱۳۸۸۶۳۱
The link copied

Amirabdollahian describes meeting with Saudi counterpart as constructive

​Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has described his meeting with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan as positive and constructive.

Amirabdollahian describes meeting with Saudi counterpart as constructive

"We held talks about the latest efforts to expand bilateral ties and cooperate in fields of mutual interest, as well as regional, international, and Muslim world developments," Amirabdollahian wrote on X about his meeting with his Saudi counterpart.

"Today, I had fruitful negotiations with my counterpart @FaisalbinFarhan⁩ for 3.5 hours in Riyadh," he added.

Amirabdollahian arrived in Riyadh on Thursday morning at the head of a political delegation upon an invitation by the Saudi foreign minister.

His Riyadh trip is the first visit to Saudi Arabia by an Iranian foreign minister in more than 10 years.

The link copied
Comments
Iran air london