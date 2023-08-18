Amirabdollahian describes meeting with Saudi counterpart as constructive
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has described his meeting with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan as positive and constructive.
"We held talks about the latest efforts to expand bilateral ties and cooperate in fields of mutual interest, as well as regional, international, and Muslim world developments," Amirabdollahian wrote on X about his meeting with his Saudi counterpart.
"Today, I had fruitful negotiations with my counterpart @FaisalbinFarhan for 3.5 hours in Riyadh," he added.
Amirabdollahian arrived in Riyadh on Thursday morning at the head of a political delegation upon an invitation by the Saudi foreign minister.
His Riyadh trip is the first visit to Saudi Arabia by an Iranian foreign minister in more than 10 years.