Full implementation of Iran's constitution guarantees freedom: Raisi

​President Ebrahim Raisi has stressed that the full implementation of the Iranian Constitution guarantees the rights of different groups and the freedom they should enjoy in society.

"The full implementation of the constitution is the way out of the problems," Raisi said in a meeting of the "Committee to Follow-up Implementation of the Constitution" late on Saturday.

The Iranian president also said that the Iranian Constitution committee, as the guardian of the proper implementation of the Constitution, needs to follow up on the cases that could be in contradiction with the Constitution.

"The formulation and approval of a good law is a necessity, but it is not enough as it needs proper implementation," President Raisi added.

The Iranian president told the committee members that the proper and full implementation of the provisions of the Constitution is a guarantor of independence and freedom in the society and can help solve people's problems and increase public satisfaction and trust.

endNewsMessage1