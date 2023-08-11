Expert outlines dimension of Iran-US deal

Abdolreza Farajirad, an expert on international relations, has said that Iran and the U.S. are expected to start working on a follow-up oral deal after reaching an agreement to swap prisoners.

“Now, with the release of dual-national prisoners and the release of Iranian money in Korea, they are going to work on an oral or an unwritten agreement to reach a definite result before the American elections,” he told ILNA.

Commenting on the US-Iran talks, the expert said, “Negotiations had been going on for months, and all the prisoners were supposed to be released and the Iranian money blocked in South Korea and Iraq was also supposed to be released. In any case, this agreement is a new step that should be welcomed.”

After the prisoner swap deal, Farajirad said, the US and Iran are now expected to work on an unwritten deal before the 2024 US elections. This agreement will include the release of all Iranian assets in Iraq, controlling the %60 enrichment and increasing the sale of Iranian oil, according to the expert.

He also said that military cooperation between Iran and Russia has impacted talks between Iran and the West. The Westerners are sensitive to Iran-Russia military cooperation.

