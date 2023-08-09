Armenia lauds Iran’s role in regional security

Armenia’s Secretary of the Security Council has praised Iran’s role in establishing security and stability in the region.

Armen Valerii Grigoryan made the remarks during a meeting with Iran’s ambassador to Armenia Mahdi Sobhani on Tuesday.

He stressed Armenia's readiness for promoting all-out relations with Iran.

Meanwhile, Sobhani said that Iran-Armenia relations are based on trust and mutual respect.

He also emphasized Iran’s determination for boosting relations with Armenia and helping to establish peace and stability in the region.

The two sides discussed maintaining political consultations, regular talks between security officials, role of economic cooperation in establishing peace and stability in the region as well as joint projects.

The two countries share a common land border that is 44 kilometers (27 mi) in length and have a long history of interaction going back for thousands of years.

