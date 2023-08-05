Expert weighs Iran legal action against South Korea

Iranian expert on international relations Rahman Qahremanpour has said that if Iran proceed well with its legal action against South Korea, it may get good results in this regard.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with ILNA, Qahremanpour said, “If Iran puts up a good defense, and the arbitration institution finds out that Iran did a good job, maybe a way will be opened though in a difficult way.”

He added, “From a legal point of view, it should be seen to which international organization and with which procedure this complaint is filed and whether international courts can deal and have the jurisdiction to enter the case or not.

Qahremanpour said the Iranian legal action is not a simple move from a political viewpoint because based on FATF guidelines, banks can take preventive actions, meaning that they can refrain from doing certain transactions, if there are risks.

“The key to this issue is in the hands of the United States, and it must give a permission to the banks and guarantee that if you release Iran's money, they will not be subject to secondary sanctions from the United States,” he added.

South Korea is influenced by American policies regarding Iran, and these issues will definitely affect the trade relations between the two countries, according to the expert.

