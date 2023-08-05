Islamabad-Tehran cooperation on right track: FM

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari lauded the growth in the relations between Islamabad and Tehran over last few months.

Zardari made the remarks in a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian.

"The successes we have had in the relations between the two countries in the last few months have been more impressive and effective than in the past several years, and in fact, we have laid the foundations for further expansion of relations," Pakistan's foreign minister said.

Amirabdollahian is in the last stage of his three-day official visit in the city of Karachi, the capital of Sindh province.

In this meeting, the two foreign ministers assessed the results obtained during Amirabdollahian's visit to Pakistan.

The Iranian foreign minister, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with the results of his meetings with his Pakistani counterpart and other high-ranking officials, and described the talks between the delegations of the two countries as fruitful.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has always been and will be a benefactor of the government and nation of Pakistan," he said.

He expressing his satisfaction with the progress of relations between the two countries in recent years, and emphasized that these relations are on the right track.

At the end of the meeting, the two ministers attended the dinner of Sayed Murad Ali Shah, Minister of Sindh Province, in honor of Amirabdollahian and his accompanying delegation.

