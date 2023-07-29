Parts of Iran-U.S. unwritten deal could already be underway: Expert

An expert on foreign policy issues has speculated that the much-discussed unwritten deal between Iran and the United States could already be in the implementation stage.

The expert, Koroush Ahmadi, told ILNA that over two months ago, press reports have been suggesting that negotiations took place between Iran and the U.S. in Oman regarding an unwritten deal between the two sides. Given that Iran didn’t dismiss the reports and U.S. officials implicitly confirmed them, it seems that such negotiations have taken place, he said.

“However, the problem is that there is no sign of progress in this case either. In the past few weeks, we haven't even seen any signs of continuing this effort,” Ahmadi told ILNA.

He added, “Of course, the characteristic of the unwritten understanding is that there is no need to officially announce it or hold a meeting related to it, and take photos.”

This type of understanding requires both sides do something or not do something that helps to resolve the tension, according to Ahmadi.

“It is not unlikely that at least parts of this unwritten understanding have been finalized and are underway,” he said.

