FM Spox refutes claims on export of Iran’s drones to Russia

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has rejected the claims of exporting Iran’s drones to Russia, terming the accusation as "unfounded".

Any attempt to link the war in Ukraine to the bilateral cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia is in line with political goals, Kanaani said on Friday reacting to the European Union act in imposing new sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran under the pretext of selling drones to Russia.

As it has been officially announced many times, the claim of exporting Iranian drones to Russia to use them against Ukraine is a baseless accusation, he added.

Referring to Iran’s clear opposition to the war in Ukraine, he emphasized ending the war through the diplomatic route.

Unfortunately, the West is trying to continue adopting the ineffective and failed policy of imposing sanctions against the Iranian people with political aims and by resorting to false claims, he stated.

The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its right to take reciprocal and proportionate action against the sanctions imposed by the European Union and its members, he said.

