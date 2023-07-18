'Omani FM visit to Iran, a chance for two nations to pursue agreements'

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has said that the visit of his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Albusaidi to Tehran at the head of a delegation will be an opportunity for following up the process of implementation of the mutual agreements signed between the two countries previously.

Oman is Iran’s "very close friend" in the region, Amirabdollahian said in a meeting held in Tehran on Monday with his visiting Omani counterpart.

In the meeting, the Iranian foreign minister stressed that it was necessary that the consultations between the two sides' managers and experts continue in order to draw up the Tehran-Muscat long-term comprehensive document on cooperation.

As the top diplomat announced, the promotion of bilateral ties in various fields would indicate that the two countries enjoy deep relations.

Further, Amirabdollahian described the forthcoming economic intergovernmental meeting between Tehran and Muscat as very important because it will help upgrade cooperation.

During the talks, Amirabdollahian appreciated Oman for its constructive efforts to help lift unjust anti-Iran sanctions and improve relations among some regional countries.

Referring to his recent travel to four states in the Persian Gulf region and the proposal for the formation of an assembly among the eight Persian Gulf littoral countries, the foreign minister said the assembly would strengthen regional cooperation and would bring about sustainable security to the region if being established.

For his part, the Omani foreign minister called for preparing the ground for fostering bilateral relations.

Albusaidi also described Muscat-Tehran ties as a good example of cooperation.

The Omani diplomat, too, expressed his country’s readiness to pursue the process of implementation of previous agreements and remove the obstacles to this end.

In the meeting, the two foreign ministers exchanged views about cooperation in transportation and strengthening of relations in the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) project.

At the end of their talks, the Iranian and Omani foreign ministers attended a joint press conference and briefed the media on their diplomatic negotiations.

endNewsMessage1