Iran top general calls for closer military-security ties with Pakistan

Iran’s top general has stressed the need to boost military-security cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad at the regional level.

Pakistani Army chief Syed Asim Munir, at the head of the high-ranking military delegation, met with the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri in Tehran on Saturday morning.

The meeting was held with the aim of increasing bilateral interactions to expand military, educational, defense, and security cooperation.

Major General Bagheri pointed to the historical background of two neighboring countries as a basis for the expansion of bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields, especially military.

During his trip. the Pakistani commander is slated to meet other Iranian officials.

endNewsMessage1