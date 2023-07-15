Raisi condoles with Hezbollah leader over demise of Muslim scholar

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has expressed condolences to the Secretary General of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah over the death of the Muslim scholar, Sheikh Afif Al Nabulsi.

In his message on Friday, President Raisi also sympathized with the families of Sheikh Al-Nabulsi.

Sheikh Afif Al-Nabulsi, a well-known scholar in Lebanon who was a prominent supporter of the Islamic Resistance passed away on Friday (July 14) after suffering from a long-term disease.

In a related development, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian extended a message of condolences to the Hezbollah leader, Palestinian nation and the bereaved families over the passing of the scholar.

In his message, the top diplomat hailed Sheikh Al Nabulsi for sacrificing his life for unity in the World of Islam and supporting Lebanese and Palestinian resistance against the Zionist regime of Israel.

Earlier, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei had condoled with Lebanon and Hezbollah leader over the passing of Al Nabulsi.

