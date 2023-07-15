Iran summons Italian ambassador

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned Italy’s Ambassador to Tehran Giuseppe Perrone to protest a meeting between members of Italian parliament and an anti-Iran terrorist.

Director General of Western Europe Majid Nili Ahmadabadi emphasized Italy’s international obligations in the fight against terrorism, noting that meeting of several Italian legislators with a terrorist is a clear example of promoting terrorism; so, the Islamic Republic does not tolerate it in any shape by anyone and categorically censures it.

Undoubtedly, the Islamic Republic urges the Italian government to show its seriousness in preventing the country turning into a safe haven for terrorists.

Support for terrorism will not guarantee Italy’s interests in benefiting from constructive ties with Iran, and such a move will extremely tarnish the state’s image in the eyes of public opinion.

The Italian ambassador replied that he will inform his country’s capital of the issue as soon as possible.

