Jafar Qannadbashi said African countries enjoy good economic potentials that can be a basis for Iran-Africa cooperations. “If we want to categorize African countries, many of them have good economic capabilities. But contrary to the propaganda, not all African countries are poor and have good foreign exchange reserves, good mining and agricultural capabilities. If we increase our efforts, we can lay the ground for mutual exploitation like other countries of these untapped capabilities that even Africans themselves cannot use them,” he said in remarks to ILNA.

He said the main goal of the trip is to expand economic and trade relations between Iran and Africa, which comes within the framework of a new strategy in the foreign policy of Iran. He said the trip aims to pave the way for Iran to seriously shore up cooperation with Africa. According to Qannadbashi, the main goal of Raisi visit to Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe is to strengthen economic cooperation, including in the field of extraterrestrial cultivation.

