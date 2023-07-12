Raisi in Kenya on first leg of African tour

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi at the head of a delegation has arrived in Nairobi on the first leg of his three-nation tour of Africa that will also take him to Uganda, and Zimbabwe.

On Wednesday morning, the Iranian president arrived in Nairobi and was officially welcomed by his Kenyan counterpart William Samoei Ruto at the presidential palace in the host country.

When members of the two sides’ delegations were introduced to each other, the two presidents held their private talks.

His African tour will take Raisi to Uganda and Zimbabwe after Kenya.

Holding bilateral meetings, attending intergovernmental committees, taking part in joint press briefings, and meeting with trade persons and economic officials in the three countries are on the agenda of the Iranian president’s visit to Africa.

This is the first time after 11 years that an Iranian president makes a tour of Africa.

Iranian president’s travel to African states takes place in line with government’s balanced foreign policy on convergence and multilateralism. The visit of President Raisi is aimed at increasing Iran’s presence in Africa’s $600-billion economy.

