Iran, Uzbekistan have capacities to further improve ties: Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said that Iran and Uzbekistan have an "acceptable" level of relations which can be further improved given their mutual capacities.

"There are ample capacities for the improvement of bilateral exchanges," the Iranian president said in a phone conversation with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Monday.

He expressed hope that Tehran and Tashkent would accelerate the implementation of the agreements previously signed between the two sides to enhance ties.

He said the two countries can promote ties in the economic, political, cultural and commercial sectors in line with firm determination of authorities.

The Uzbek president, for his part, said Tehran and Tashkent would further boost cooperation at bilateral and regional levels, including in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Raisi congratulated Mirziyoyev on reelection as Uzbekistan's president.

In his congratulatory on Monday, Raisi extended congratulations to his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev as he has won a new term in office.

The Iranian president also expressed hope that the ties between Iran and Uzbekistan would expand further in line with the mutual interests of the two nations, as well as regional and international peace and security.

Uzbekistan Central Election Commission said on Monday that Uzbekistan's President, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, was re-elected with 87.1% of the vote on Sunday.

endNewsMessage1