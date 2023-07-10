Iran FM condoles martyrdom of police forces in Zahedan

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has issued a message of condolence to Police Chief Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Radan and the bereaved families of the two police forces martyred in the recent terrorist attack in the southeastern city of Zahedan, Sistan and Baluchestan province.

In his message issued on Sunday, Amirabdollahian also appreciated the Islamic Republic’s soldiers and security forces for their self-sacrifice for national security and peace.

Further, the foreign minister criticized the so-called advocates of human rights for keeping silent on such crimes.

On July 8, two police officers were killed in a terrorist attack on a police station in the capital of Sistan-Baluchestan province in southeast Iran, according to a statement issued by the provincial branch of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

The attack began after armed individuals used grenades to open their way into the police station.

Ali Reza Marhamati, the province’s deputy governor for security affairs, said after the incident that the attackers had been neutralized before entering the police station.

