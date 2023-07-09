Iran, Algeria relations can expand in different areas: Raisi

Referring to relations between Iran and Algeria as relations between two “friendly, brotherly, Muslim” countries, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi says the two countries can develop ties in different trade and economic areas.

President Raisi made the remarks in a meeting in Tehran on Saturday with Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf.

The president voiced Iran’s readiness to share its scientific and technological experiences with Algeria.

President Raisi hailed support for the Palestinian cause by Iran and Algeria, noting that if other Islamic countries had the same stance towards the Palestinian issue, “we would not be witnessing many atrocities of the colonial system against Muslims in the region and the whole world".

The Algerian foreign minister, for his part, conveyed warm greetings of the president of his country to President Raisi, saying he has been given a mission to inform Iran of Algeria's determination and readiness to expand relations with Iran at the highest possible level.

He regretted that the economic and trade relations between Iran and Algeria are lagging behind the political ties between the two countries, while expressing hope that with the efforts of the two presidents, both countries will witness a leap in economic and trade exchanges.

