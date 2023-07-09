Iran president set to visit 3 African nations to expand trade ties

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is set to embark on an official three-day visit to Kenya, Uganda, and Zimbabwe, with the goal of strengthening political and trade cooperation with the African nations.

The tour, which begins on Tuesday, comes following formal invitations extended by the presidents of the three host countries. It marks the first visit by an Iranian president to the African continent in 11 years.

The visits will involve bilateral meetings with the presidents of Kenya, Uganda, and Zimbabwe, as well as joint sessions with high-ranking delegations from host countries, during which a series of cooperation agreements will be signed.

President Raisi will also engage in meetings with traders, business representatives, and economic officials from Iran and the host countries.

Aligned with the Iranian government's policy of economic multilateralism, the visits aim to enhance Iran’s presence in the $600-billion African economy.

