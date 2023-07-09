Two police officers killed in terrorist attack in southeast Iran

Two police officers have been killed in an attack on a police station in the capital of Sistan-Baluchestan province in southeast Iran, according to a statement from the provincial branch of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

The prosecutor of Sistan-Baluchestan Mehdi Shamsabadi had announced earlier on Saturday that one security official was killed during the terrorist attack on the police station in the city of Zahedan.

The IRGC said in a statement that all four members of the terrorist team attacking the police station in Zahedan had been killed.

The attack began after armed individuals used grenades to open their way into the police station.

A security official refused reports suggesting that the incident was a suicide attack.

Ali Reza Marhamati, the province’s deputy governor for security affairs, said that the attack began at 07:15 local time (03:45 GMT).

Security forces managed to take control of the situation by their timely presence at the scene of the attack, the official underlined.

He went on to say that the attackers had been neutralized before entering the police station.

