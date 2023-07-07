Iran, Sudan examined imminent resumption of ties: FM

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has announced that Iran and Sudan will resume diplomatic relations very soon.

In a post on his social media account on Thursday, Amirabdollahian expounded on his meeting with Ali al Sadiq, the acting foreign minister of Sudan, on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit in Baku.

He said they discussed the imminent resumption of diplomatic relations between Khartoum and Tehran after seven years.

I was informed about the latest situation of internal developments in Sudan. Tehran underscores the need for a political solution and avoidance of war, he added.

Back in 2016, Sudan quickly followed Saudi Arabia in cutting diplomatic relations with Iran after a row over the execution by Riyadh of prominent Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr Baqir al-Nimr.

Iran and Saudi Arabia restored their diplomatic relations in March under a rapprochement deal brokered by China.

