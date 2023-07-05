Iran urges international community to stop Zionist crimes against Jenin

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has strongly condemned the Zionist aggressions against the Palestinian people in Jenin, West Bank, urging the need for the United Nations and its Security Council as well as the international community to act immediately to stop these crimes.

In his condemnation of the Zionist brutalities, Kanaani warned against the human consequences of this clear crime which he said has killed tens of innocent people, destroyed houses and led to displacement of many Palestinian people.

The foreign ministry spokesman stressed that the Zionist people reserve the right to defend themselves in the face of the Zionist atrocities.

The fake superiority of the Israeli regime has long been broken not only in the minds of the Palestinian people, but also in the minds of their own citizens, Kanaani said.

He added that such acts of terrorism are futile struggles which will not help the “Zionist apartheid regime” to establish its power.

