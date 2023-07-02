Iran advises France to end violation

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has advised the French government and gendarmerie to exercise restraint, end violations against the protestors, and pay attention to their demands.

Nasser Kanaani made the remarks on Sunday in reaction to the recent unrest in France that occurred after the killing of a teenager by the police.

As Kanaani noted, taking discriminatory measures towards the migrants, not admitting to wrong behaviors, and not correcting them have created inappropriate conditions for European nationals, particularly those in France.

The Islamic Republic carefully observes the recent developments in France, the spokesman said, adding that Iran has called on its nationals to avoid unnecessary commutes across the places where clashes between the police and people happen.

People in France have been protesting against the police over the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old.

According to some media reports, more than 1,300 have been arrested since the start of the conflict a few days ago.

