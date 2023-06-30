Iran president, Pakistan premier call for expansion of ties

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Office has declared that the Iranian president and the Pakistani premier in a phone conversation on the occasion of Eid al-Adha (Islamic Feast of Sacrifice) agreed to strengthen mutual cooperation and relations in all fields.

According to the Public Relations Office of the Pakistani Prime Minister in Islamabad, PM Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the government and people of Iran on the occasion of Eid al-Adha in a phone conversation with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday.

The Pakistani Prime Minister’s Office stated that the senior officials of Iran and Pakistan congratulated each other and wished prosperity and well-being for the Iranian and Pakistani people and that they reviewed the latest developments concerning bilateral collaborations.

Shahbaz Sharif recalled the historic event of the opening of the Mand-Pishin border market, emphasizing he is determined to cooperate with the Iranian government to help the welfare and prosperity of both neighboring nations.

The public relations office also mentioned that Raisi and Shehbaz Sharif agreed to keep regular high-level contact and cooperation for the improvement of ties between Tehran and Islamabad.

On May 18, the Iranian president and the Pakistani prime minister jointly inaugurated the Mand-Pishin border market.

