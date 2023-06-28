Iran, EU trade exchange hits €1.5bn in January-April: Eurostat

The trade exchange between Iran and the European Union has been about €1.5 billion in the first four months of 2023, according to data released by the European Union's statistics office Eurostat.

According to Eurostat, the worth of total trade exchange between Iran and 27 members of the EU has been €1.4 billion in the mentioned period.

The figures showed that the amount of trade exchange between the two sides has experienced 11% decrease while being compared with the number in the previous year.

The worth of trade between the Islamic Republic and the European countries had estimated over €1.6 billion during the first four months of 2022, according to the Eurostat figures.

The data showed that Germany having 31% of the EU total trade exchange with the Islamic Republic from January to April 2023 has been Iran’s biggest trade partner among the European countries.

endNewsMessage1