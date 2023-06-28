Iraq, UAE, Qatar leaders congratulate President Raisi on Eid al-Adha

The Emir of Qatar, the Prime Minister of Iraq and the president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) felicitated Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and the people of Iran on the arrival of Eid al-Adha.

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Iraqi President Mohammed Shia' Sabbar al-Sudani held phone calls with President Raisi to congratulate him and the people of Iran on the arrival of Eid al-Adha.

In the telephone calls, the heads of those neighboring states called for strengthening and all-out development of relations with Iran.

