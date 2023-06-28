Judiciary must guarantee peace of mind for people: Supreme Leader

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has called on the country's judiciary to act with discipline and principle when it comes to protecting the peace of mind for the people.

“That some individuals get on people’s nerves using cyberspace or non-cyberspace, disturbing people’s psychological security and frightening them, is against the need the requirements for public rights,” he said while addressing a gathering of judicial officials in Tehran on Tuesday.

“The judiciary must enter [the cases] with planning, discipline, and regularity,” the Leader added.

He also told the judicial officials that fighting corruption inside and outside the judiciary “is one of your duties.”

“There is also a small minority who exploit the situation; they tarnish the image of the [judiciary] in the eyes of the people,” he said.

All members of the judiciary must make sure that corruption does not infiltrate the judiciary, Ayatollah Khamenei added.

"The judiciary is one of the main pillars of the Islamic establishment", he said, adding that it is clear that "if the Judiciary is disrupted, the whole Islamic system will be disturbed."

