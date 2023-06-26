Russia’s internal differences a result of Ukraine war: Expert

A former Iranian diplomat has said that the Wagner group rebellion is one of the serious consequences of the Ukraine war.

The former diplomat, Nematollah Izadi, who is Iran’s last ambassador to the Soviet Union, also said that the Wagner group can’t be easily replaced in Ukraine.

“If Russia can’t quickly replace Wagner forces in Ukraine, over time there will be a vacuum,” Izadi told ILNA.

Responding to a question on the Wagner rebellion, Izadi said that if the war gets prolonged it will have internal consequences for President Vladimir Putin.

The former diplomat also said that the rebellion could be motivated by internal discontent in Russia over the war in Ukraine.

