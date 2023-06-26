Iran's Raisi, Armenia's Pashinyan discuss regional issues, bilateral ties

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have discussed the latest regional developments and issues of mutual interest during a phone call.

After the failed mutiny of the Wagner group in Russia, President Raisi and Pashinyan had a telephone conversation on Monday, the Arman Press said citing a statement from the Armenian prime minister's office .

In the phone call, the two sides discussed topics related to regional developments, as well as plans to bolster ties between Iran and Armenia.

They also stressed the importance of high-level mutual visits and contacts between officials of the two countries.

Earlier on Monday, President Raisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation in which the Iranian president voiced Tehran’s support for measures taken by the Russian government to deal with the June 24 revolt by the Wagner group.

endNewsMessage1