short link
Code: 1371853 A
خانه | Politics

Iran's Raisi, Armenia's Pashinyan discuss regional issues, bilateral ties

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have discussed the latest regional developments and issues of mutual interest during a phone call.

Iran's Raisi, Armenia's Pashinyan discuss regional issues, bilateral ties

After the failed mutiny of the Wagner group in Russia, President Raisi and Pashinyan had a telephone conversation on Monday, the Arman Press said citing a statement from the Armenian prime minister's office .

In the phone call, the two sides discussed topics related to regional developments, as well as plans to bolster ties between Iran and Armenia.

They also stressed the importance of high-level mutual visits and contacts between officials of the two countries.

Earlier on Monday, President Raisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation in which the Iranian president voiced Tehran’s support for measures taken by the Russian government to deal with the June 24 revolt by the Wagner group.

endNewsMessage1
لینک کپی شد
Interest Press Revolt Two Well

Linked News

Send Comment

Archive