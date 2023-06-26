Raisi, Putin discuss Wagner insurrection, Caucasus issues

Following a failed mutiny of the Wagner group in Russia, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have held a phone conversation, the Kremlin has said.

During the phone call on Monday, the Iranian president reportedly voiced Tehran’s support for the measures taken by the Russian government to deal with the June 24 revolt by the Wagner group, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The statement said the two presidents also discussed international issues, including ensuring stability in the South Caucasus region and the need to find a settlement to the Syrian issue.

Presidents of Iran and Russia reviewed further expansion of bilateral cooperation, underlining the need for implementing the agreements already signed between the two countries on trade, energy and transportation cooperation.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief of Staff for Political Affairs to Iran’s President, Mohammad Jamshidi, disclosed details of Raisi’s phone calls on Monday with his Russian and Armenian counterparts, noting that the Iranian president had welcomed peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan and stressed that any geopolitical change in the region and the presence of extra-regional powers would harm the security in the Caucasus.

Jamshidi said on his official Twitter account that the Russian president had briefed President Raisi on the recent insurrection in Russia and underlined that the incident failed to create any challenge to Russia’s national sovereignty.

President Raisi, for his part, voiced Tehran’s support for Russia’s sovereignty, Jamshidi said.

