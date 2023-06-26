Iran, Azerbaijan FMs discuss state of bilateral ties

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has held a telephone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, to discuss various areas of bilateral relations.

The main focus of the discussion on Sunday was the “current state and future prospects” of relations between Iran and Azerbaijan, according to media reports.

Both sides also underscored the importance of negotiations and mutual contacts between Iranian and Azerbaijani government departments and officials regarding bilateral and regional developments, including economic and transit projects.

Tensions between Iran and Azerbaijan escalated early this year over a range of issues, including Baku’s warming ties with the Israeli regime. Both sides, however, have maintained a willingness to resolve the differences and to improve bilateral relations.

