Iran sees no limits to expanding ties with UAE: Amirabdollahian

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has said that Tehran sees no limits to expanding relations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with his Emirati counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed various topics of mutual interest, including political, economic, commercial, parliamentary, cultural, scientific, and consular issues.

Referring to the progressive ties between Iran and the UAE, Amirabdollahian expressed hope that in accordance with the political decision and will of the leaders of the two countries, cooperation between the two could increase in various fields.

Iran sees no limits to expanding ties with the UAE, he said, while calling for convening an intergovernmental commission meeting between the two countries.

Al Nahyan, for his part, emphasized his country's readiness to advance bilateral relations with Iran and to materialize the good intentions of the leaders of the two countries.

In continuation of his tour to the Persian Gulf countries, Amirabdollahian arrived in Dubai on Thursday evening. Upon arrival in Abu Dhabi early on Thursday, he was welcomed by UAE's minister of state Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar.

Meanwhile, the Iranian foreign minister also visited the consulate of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Emirati city of Dubai on Thursday and was briefed about problems and issues facing Iranians living in the emirate.

endNewsMessage1