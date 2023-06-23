Russia urges US to stop violating UNSC resolution on Iran

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said that it is very important for Russia to see that the United States fully implements the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 about Iran.

Ryabkov made the remarks among journalists on Thursday as he was speaking about the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), an international agreement on Iran's nuclear program that has suffered since 2018 because of US withdrawal from the deal.

He said, "The most important thing for us today is that the United States returns to full implementation of [UN Security Council] Resolution 2231," Russia’s TASS news agency quoted the diplomat as saying.

“If a deal is inked now, but the JCPOA – as concluded in 2015 and approved by Resolution 2231 – is not renewed, this would mean that Washington would continue to be in gross violation of the resolution”, he said, adding, "We are already drawing conclusions from current developments."

Since April 2021, international powers have been in talks with Iran in an effort to revive the JCPOA.

The JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed by Iran, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (Russia, the United Kingdom, China, the United States, and France), and Germany in 2015 but was abandoned in 2018 by then-US President Donald Trump, who unleashed a “maximum pressure” campaign of sanctions against Iran despite Tehran’s full compliance with the deal.

endNewsMessage1