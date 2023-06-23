Iran has mastered all complex defense technologies: IRGC commander

Commander of IRGC Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh has said that the range of Iranian hypersonic missiles can increase to 2,000 kilometers, adding that Iran has mastered all advanced technologies in the field of defense industries.

General Hajizadeh made the remarks on Thursday at a gathering of professors and students of the University of Mazandaran, in Mazadnaran province, in northern Iran.

Making a reference to Fattah, a domestically-produced hypersonic ballistic missile unveiled earlier this month by the IRGC Aerospace Force, General Hajizadeh said that the range of the Fattah hypersonic missile can be increased to 2,000 km from its current range of 1,400 km.

He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has mastered all complicated technologies in the field of the defense industry, adding that it should be much easier for the country to solve problems in other fields such as manufacturing and agriculture as they are much simpler.

