U.S. seeks unwritten nuclear deal with Iran: Expert

A former diplomat said that the U.S. seeks an unwritten deal with Iran regarding the nuclear issue.

Evaluating the recent trip by Iran’s foreign minister to Qatar and Oman, Abdolreza Farajirad told ILNA that the two countries of Oman and Qatar are responsible for part of the work of mediation in the nuclear negotiations between Iran and the West.

Asked about the future scenario toward the nuclear talks, the expert noted that “the U.S. is looking for an unwritten deal. It means that the two sides do not sign anything that requires the approval of the Congress. Therefore, they want to reach a verbal understanding with a relative trust, which may be partly created by Oman and Qatar and the other part by Europe.”

Ruling out any deal on the revival of the JCPOA, the expert emphasized that reviving the JCPOA until the elections is a difficult task so I believe there may be a deal that will not be signed.

