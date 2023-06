Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met and held talks with Mohammed Abdulsalam, the chief negotiator of Yemen's National Salvation Government, in Oman's capital.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Amirabdollahian is in Oman to hold talks with his Omani counterpart and other senior officials of that country.

Amirabdollahian and Abdulsalam discussed different issues during their meeting in Muscat.

