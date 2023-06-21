Iran has no problem with negotiations: President Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said that Tehran has never left the negotiating table as it does not have any problems with talks in the international arena.

"Our negotiators explained their demands in the negotiations and the European Union also regarded Iran's demands as rational and this coincided with unrests in Iran. They tried to proceed with their issues in the wake of unrests, but their messages today shows that they are repentant," President Raisi said in a televised interview broadcast on IRIB.

The Iranian president reiterated that Iran has never left the negotiating table and it has no problem with engaging in talks, and said, "But we do not merely follow up the JCPOA like what the former government did."

President Raisi, however, said that the JCPOA is the on his government's agenda and the country is also pursuing the lifting of sanctions, but what is most important of all is that the country should become so strong that it will nullify the effects of sanctions.

President Raisi attended a televised interview which was broadcast by the IRIB on Tuesday evening concurrent with the second anniversary of his presidential elections which brought him to office.

It was the ninth live interview of President Raisi since taking office in August 2021

