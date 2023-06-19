Saudi king’s letter to Iran is a regional package: Expert

An expert on West Asia issues has said that according to talks between the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia, it seems that the letter of the Saudi King to Iran included a regional package and it was about the security of the Persian Gulf.

Evaluating the recent trip of the foreign ministry of Saudi Arabia to Iran, Javad Heyrannia told ILNA that it seems that he is the bearer of a more important message from the king of Saudi Arabia, but because the details of the message are not clear, it can be assumed that the message is in the form of a package.

During the conversations that were exchanged between Mr. Amir Abdullahian and Bin Farhan, it seems that the Saudi King's letter to Iran is a regional package, he noted.

“The important thing is the discussion of the security of the Persian Gulf. The Saudis are looking to reach a framework and mechanism to reduce the tensions in the Persian Gulf region and avoid the insecurity that existed in the past,” he added.

He continued that it seems that this letter contains a regional package to which even the issue of Iran's relations with Bahrain, Egypt and Jordan is tied.

