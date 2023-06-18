Iran-Saudi talks conducted in ‘positive, constructive atmosphere’

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said discussions between Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his visiting Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan were conducted in “a very positive and constructive atmosphere".

“Various subjects of interest to both countries in the bilateral, regional, and international domains were discussed, leading to good agreements for future steps aimed at expanding bilateral relations,” he said at a press conference on Saturday.

Prince Farhan landed in Tehran earlier in the day for an official visit months after Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to restore their diplomatic relations following a seven-year rupture, under a deal brokered by China.

Kanaani further dismissed media speculations about the reason why the previously-designated location for the press conference between the Iranian and Saudi top diplomats had to change.

He said the location was changed due to technical issues.

Iran and Saudi Arabia hold influential roles in West Asia, and their improved relations can have broader implications for regional stability and cooperation.

