Iran should solve its problems with U.S.: Expert

An expert on international issues has said that the European countries can’t do anything for Iran and Tehran should solve its problems with the U.S.

Evaluating the recent developments between Iran and the West, Hassan Beheshtipour told ILNA that we have to negotiate directly with the Americans because we get better results that way.

Europeans do not have a decisive role in the negotiation process, he said, adding that I don't think there is any harm in negotiating with the Europeans, but in terms of approach, we should be aware that we are facing America.

We must know that it is the American side that has a fundamental problem with us and we must solve our problem with them through direct negotiations, he added.

