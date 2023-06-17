IAEA has no cameras operating in Natanz nuclear site: AEOI

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has released a statement dismissing as false the media reports on Iran's agreement with re-installing 10 IAEA cameras in Natanz.

Spokesperson of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi had mistakenly in an interview announced Iran's voluntary agreement with the the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to operate and reinstall cameras in Natanz facility, the AEOI statement said, which was issued after Kamalvandi's interview.

While the AEOI spokesman has talked about Iran's voluntary agreement with the Agency to operate 10 cameras in Isfahan facility in that videoed interview, a number of news agencies mentioned the re-installing of cameras in "Natanz" in place of "Isfahan" Facility, the AEOI clarified, while acknowledging that Kamalvandi had made that mistake.

This is despite the fact that basically no surveillance cameras are operating in the Shahid Ahmadi Roshan Enrichment Center (Natanz) in accordance with the agreement between Iran and IAEA, the AEOI statement said.

