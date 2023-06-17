President Raisi: Iran signs 35 documents with Latin American states

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that 35 memoranda of understanding and agreements were signed with Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba in energy, industry, mining, and power plant fields.

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival in Tehran after a five-day tour to Latin American states, Raisi said that Latin America is a strategic region in the world and has natural reserves and educated and thoughtful people.

It has fought against the arrogance system for many years, and in the history of Latin America, there are countries that have several decades of struggle against the current unjust order in the world, he added.

The Iranian government will have a balanced view towards East and West, Latin America, and all countries, he noted.

In the field of energy, memoranda of understanding were signed in the upstream and downstream fields, and if they are implemented, effective steps will be taken.

He added that five contracts worth $90m were signed in the field of knowledge-based with the private sector.

He stressed that Iran's turbines have many customers in the world and Latin America.

