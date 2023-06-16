Iran FM felicitates appointment of new counterpart in Mexico

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has congratulated the appointment of Alicia Bárcena Ibarra as the new foreign minister of Mexico.

In a message on his Twitter account on Friday, Amirabdollahian congratulates the appointment of Ms. Bárcena as the new foreign minister of Mexico.

He added confidently that during her tenure, the friendly and longstanding ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United Mexican States would be strengthened in all fields of mutual interest.

