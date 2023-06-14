President Raisi officially welcomed by Nicaraguan counterpart

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was officially welcomed by the president of Nicaragua, soon after arriving in Managua on the second leg of his tour to three friendly Latin American countries.

President Daniel Ortega welcomed President Raisi and his accompanying delegation in an official ceremony at the Olof Palme Convention Centre on Tuesday evening local time.

After the ceremony, the two presidents gave a speech to the people of Managua.

The two presidents are slated to hold bilateral talks soon afterward.

President Raisi left Caracas for Managua earlier in the day after meeting with top Venezuelan officials, including President Nicolas Maduro.

He is also scheduled to visit Cuba, where he will conclude his Latin American tour.

