Parliament approves Aliabadi as Iran's new industry minister

Lawmakers in the Iranian parliament have voted to approve Abbas Aliabadi as the country's new Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade.

In an open session of the parliament on Tuesday, legislators cast 187 votes in favor and 58 against Aliabadi's appointment as industry minister, while 8 lawmakers were undecided and two votes were dismissed.

Born in Arak, central Iran, in 1962, Aliabadi has served as the CEO of Iranian energy and infrastructure conglomerate MAPNA Group for over 15 years.

He has received his PhD in mechanical engineering from Khajeh Nasir Toosi University of Technology in Tehran.

Former Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade, Reza Fatemi Amin had been dismissed from his post after failing to regain the vote of confidence of lawmakers in the parliament.

