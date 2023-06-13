Using potential guarantees implementation of 20-year Iran-Venezuela agreement: FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian says Iran and Venezuela enjoy serious determination as well as vast resources that can guarantee the implementation of the 20-year strategic agreement.

Caracas is the first destination of President Ebrahim Raisi’s first regional trip to South America in the framework of diplomacy and balanced foreign policy of his administration, Amirabdollahian wrote in a Twitter message on Monday, hours after President Raisi arrived in Caracas at the head of a high-ranking delegation.

“Iran and Venezuela’s abundant energy resources, complementary and joint economic and commercial capacities, and the existence of a serious will guarantee the implementation of the 20-year strategic agreement and the practical realization of the interests of the two nations,” he added.

Kicking off his Latin American tour, President Raisi arrived at Simon Bolivar International Airport in Caracas earlier on Monday at the formal invitation of his Venezuelan counterpart.

Upon arrival, he was welcomed by Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren and other top officials of the Latin American country.

The president will also visit Nicaragua and Cuba.

endNewsMessage1